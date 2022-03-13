William Robert Peterson Sells 9,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.22, for a total value of C$733,570.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,548,253.18.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05.

On Thursday, January 13th, William Robert Peterson acquired 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$77.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$35.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.70.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.