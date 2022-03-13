WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.18 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WisdomTree Investments shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

