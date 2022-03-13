World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

INT opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.11. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,139.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 55,846 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

