Worthington Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 57,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 45.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.