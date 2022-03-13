Worthington Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.
Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 57,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 45.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Worthington Industries (Get Rating)
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
