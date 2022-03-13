Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.70 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $179.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

