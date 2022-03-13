XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of XPeng worth $24,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of XPeng by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,435,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 16.6% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,617,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of XPeng by 145.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

NYSE XPEV opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 6.81.

XPeng Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.