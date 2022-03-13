Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,662 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 518,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,936,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.