Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Hillary B. Smith Purchases 3,500 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $20,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE YEXT opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $766.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
