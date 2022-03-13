Yext (NYSE:YEXT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at MKM Partners

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

