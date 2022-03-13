Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RPC by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 97,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 62,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 46.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 148,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 382.13 and a beta of 1.58. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

