Zacks: Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Bruker also reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. Bruker has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bruker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,434,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

