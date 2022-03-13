Zacks: Analysts Expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.32. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

FSTX remained flat at $$2.99 on Friday. 65,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,820. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 244,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 136.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

