Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $2.09. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,926,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,783,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

