Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $41,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $156.81 on Thursday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.