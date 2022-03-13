Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Cutera reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. Cutera’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 111,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.76 million, a PE ratio of 604.23 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,127 shares of company stock worth $159,228. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

