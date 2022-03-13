Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.23 Million

Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) to post sales of $156.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.97 million and the highest is $156.40 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $655.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.61 million to $658.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $738.00 million, with estimates ranging from $722.28 million to $746.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200,907 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $10,359,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

