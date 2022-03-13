Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.69. The company had a trading volume of 953,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,507. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.26.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,617 shares of company stock worth $72,970,279. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

