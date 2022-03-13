Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) to Sell

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.72 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 363,274 shares of company stock worth $6,336,237 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $9,566,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 437,366 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

