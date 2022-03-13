Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Hold

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “
Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $15.52 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.85.
Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
