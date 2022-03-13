Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Hold

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $15.52 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

