Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.