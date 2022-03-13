Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston has underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been seeing escalated costs for a while. Net income and adjusted EBITDA are likely to be under pressure for the rest of fiscal 2022, as it continues to navigate through inflation for key production inputs, transportation and packaging when compared with fiscal 2021 levels. Also, industry-wide challenges like labor shortages, upstream and downstream supply chain hurdles might be a concern. However, the company has been benefiting from solid demand in food away-from-home channels. The trend contributed to the top line during second-quarter fiscal 2022, which increased year over year. For fiscal 2022, management expects net sales growth to exceed its long-term goal of low-to-mid single digits. The company continues to gain on solid demand for frozen potato products.”

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

