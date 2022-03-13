Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.09.

THRY stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Thryv has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $969.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thryv will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 189,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth $2,194,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 73,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

