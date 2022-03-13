Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yext (NYSE:YEXT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Yext by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

