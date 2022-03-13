Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00396695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00075861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00096222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003858 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

