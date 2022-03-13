Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.