Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.Zumiez also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,010. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $655,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zumiez by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

