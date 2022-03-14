-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

CASA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 94,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 594,244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 1,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $339.48 million, a P/E ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

