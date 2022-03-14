-$0.04 EPS Expected for Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reed’s.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Reed’s stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 53,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,635. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $26.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 242,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 65.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 24.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 133,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reed’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Reed's Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

