-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. Mandiant posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MNDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Mandiant news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after buying an additional 7,091,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,615,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

