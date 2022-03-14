$0.37 EPS Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%.

CZWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 129,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $161.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

