-$0.40 EPS Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,264 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 322.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.15. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

