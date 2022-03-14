$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

FGBI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

