$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 57.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 245,744.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

