-$0.80 EPS Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Immunic reported earnings of ($1.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($2.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 64.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 65,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Immunic has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $291.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

