$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WMGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Waste Management posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.11. 37,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,890. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $118.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.