$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Waste Management posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.11. 37,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,890. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $118.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.