$1.77 EPS Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) to post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $1.58. MetLife posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.72. 635,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,196. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

