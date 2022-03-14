1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Leonard J. Elmore Buys 1,000 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) Director Leonard J. Elmore acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $13,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $873.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.
