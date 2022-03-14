1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Leonard J. Elmore Buys 1,000 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) Director Leonard J. Elmore acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $13,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $873.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

