$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will report $10.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 353,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

