$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will report $10.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.
IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.
NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.