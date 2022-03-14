1,062 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 58.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,028 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MaxLinear by 97,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 3.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

