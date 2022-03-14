1,222 Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $838,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,227 shares of company stock worth $9,722,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

