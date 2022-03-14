1,250 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,177,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,914,000 after purchasing an additional 117,809 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $76.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.