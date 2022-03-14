13,680 Shares in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRPC opened at $9.80 on Monday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

