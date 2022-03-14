17,613 Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,082,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,096,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 250,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 314,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $478.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

