1,821 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kadant by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KAI opened at $196.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.53. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

