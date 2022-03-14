1irstcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,087.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $991,868.08 and $4,087.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,689,339 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

