$2.37 EPS Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,717 shares of company stock worth $20,884,949 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,521. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.31. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $120.04 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

