23,000 Shares in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

