2,921 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $138.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average is $138.26. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $117.62 and a 1 year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,541 shares of company stock worth $4,197,765. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

