2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of TWOU opened at $10.60 on Monday. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $809.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

