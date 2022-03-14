332,319 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 332,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 258,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 72,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $29.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.